GAP (NYSE:GPS) Announces Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. GAP’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

GAP Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE GPS opened at $9.82 on Friday. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of GAP

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.