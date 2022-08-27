GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

GAP Price Performance

NYSE GPS traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,407,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.75. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

