Garlicoin Reaches Market Cap of $950,894.48 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $950,894.48 and approximately $562.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar.
About Garlicoin
Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,971,448 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “
Garlicoin Coin Trading
