GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 405.6% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GB Sciences Price Performance
GBLX stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,869. GB Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
GB Sciences Company Profile
