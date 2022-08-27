Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $473,592.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news.

Geeq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

