Gemini Dollar Market Capitalization Reaches $313.13 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $313.13 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003978 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085850 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 317,897,107 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.