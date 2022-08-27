Gems (GEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,722.00

Gems (GEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $134,530.23 and $12,722.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gems has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00128936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00087382 BTC.

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

