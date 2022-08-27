Gems (GEM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,722.00

Gems (GEM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Gems has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $134,530.23 and approximately $12,722.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

