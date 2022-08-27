GET Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,164.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and $34,164.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00007719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004046 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083271 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GET Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

