GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GigInternational1 Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GIW traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.16. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,982. GigInternational1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigInternational1

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in GigInternational1 during the first quarter worth $328,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GigInternational1 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About GigInternational1

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

