Glencore (LON:GLEN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $473.51

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 473.51 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 508.60 ($6.15). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 505 ($6.10), with a volume of 17,989,608 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 576.15 ($6.96).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 452.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 474.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

