Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Down 44.3%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Rating) fell 44.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 4,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Global Diversified Marketing Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.
Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile
Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, Italian croissants, macaron cookies, wafer pralines, and other wholesome snacks.
