Global Game Coin Price Up 36.7% This Week (GGC)

Global Game Coin (GGC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Global Game Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.16 million and approximately $89,680.00 worth of Global Game Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Game Coin has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. One Global Game Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00010248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003970 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00128295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086834 BTC.

Global Game Coin Coin Profile

Global Game Coin (CRYPTO:GGC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Global Game Coin’s total supply is 12,726,274 coins. Global Game Coin’s official Twitter account is @GingrSwiss. The official website for Global Game Coin is gg.world.

Buying and Selling Global Game Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GG World Lottery is a global lottery created with players in mind, to bring users the opportunity of making all their dreams come true and change their lives forever with the biggest guaranteed minimum jackpot worth $100 000 000. The lottery is based on 5+2 matrix, which means the player picks 5 main numbers within 1 to 50 range and 2 additional numbers from a pool of 12 numbers. Picking all numbers correctly makes the player eligible for the jackpot. The lottery has 13 prize tiers. GG World Lottery is operated by White Lotto BV., Registered address Abraham de Veerstraat 7, Willemstad Curacao. The software is supplied by GG International Ltd registered at Trident Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands DUNS: #81-549-9714. “

