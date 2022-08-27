Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Short Interest Update

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

GTAC remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,619. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $358,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $498,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $498,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

