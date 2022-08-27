Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,388 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $21,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

