Goldcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $3,249.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00264798 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001011 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

