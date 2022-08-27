Goose Finance (EGG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Goose Finance (EGG) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $77,306.17 and approximately $4.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

