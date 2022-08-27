Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $18.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter purchased 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter purchased 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 138,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,080,913.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,083,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after buying an additional 567,264 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 564,236 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,949,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 178,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,832,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 815,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.