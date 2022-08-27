governance ZIL (GZIL) Price Hits $11.81 on Major Exchanges

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, governance ZIL has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One governance ZIL coin can now be bought for $11.81 or 0.00059051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. governance ZIL has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $28,786.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About governance ZIL

The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL. “

