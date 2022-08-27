Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

Apple Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $6.41 on Friday, hitting $163.62. 78,960,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,267,484. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.27. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

