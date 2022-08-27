Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $903.20 million-$909.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.35 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.88 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 195,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

Insider Activity

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

