Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the July 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
Gratomic stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 31,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,710. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Gratomic has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.23.
Gratomic Company Profile
