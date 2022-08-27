Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Trading 16.5% Higher

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.

