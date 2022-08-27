Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Downgraded by Panmure Gordon to “Hold”

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Halfords Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
Halfords Group Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS HLFDY opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.
Halfords Group Increases Dividend
About Halfords Group
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.
