Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Downgraded by Panmure Gordon to “Hold”

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Halfords Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Halfords Group Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS HLFDY opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

Halfords Group Increases Dividend

About Halfords Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.1268 dividend. This is an increase from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

