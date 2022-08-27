Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of HALL stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

