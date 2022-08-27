Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 16,224 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,920,000 after acquiring an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,362,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

LAMR traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $97.29. 344,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,346. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

