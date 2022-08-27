Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.09% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 217,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,761,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,433,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,353,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $66,371,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

