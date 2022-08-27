Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,835,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

