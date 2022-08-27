Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,911 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco Stock Down 3.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

SYY stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

