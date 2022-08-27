Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,523 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,807,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,525,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.11. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

