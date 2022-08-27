Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,148 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded down $6.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.32. The company had a trading volume of 802,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,951,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

