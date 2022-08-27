Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 966 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

