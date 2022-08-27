Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

HBI opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 31.7% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

