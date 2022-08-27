Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.
Hanesbrands Trading Down 4.9 %
HBI opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $19.59.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hanesbrands Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.
Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 31.7% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.