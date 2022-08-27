Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

