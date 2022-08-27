Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 28th.

Hansen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Hansen acquired 172,156 shares of Hansen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.85 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,007,112.60 ($704,274.55).

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing system software for the energy and utilities, and telecommunications sectors. It provides Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications. The company sells billing applications, as well as provides consulting services related to billing systems.

