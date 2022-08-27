Harmony Price Reaches $0.0201 on Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $249.54 million and $19.08 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,581,549,040 coins and its circulating supply is 12,441,329,040 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

