Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Down 41.5% in August

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,900 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 891,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Harrow Health Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,758. The firm has a market cap of $249.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.78. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HROW shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

About Harrow Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,332,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,253,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

