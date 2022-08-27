Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Down 41.5% in August

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,900 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 891,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Harrow Health Trading Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,758. The firm has a market cap of $249.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.78. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HROW shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Institutional Trading of Harrow Health
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Further Reading
