Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 500 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 64.2% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

