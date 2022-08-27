Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,542 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.