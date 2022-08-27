Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 2,521 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

EXC opened at $44.71 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

