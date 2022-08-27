Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 473 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,894 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

