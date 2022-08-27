Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,116.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $159.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

