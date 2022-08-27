Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $306.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

