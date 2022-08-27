Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $191.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.03. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

