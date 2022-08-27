Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 56,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,058,000 after purchasing an additional 163,767 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.89 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

