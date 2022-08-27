Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,973 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 694.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Matson were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Matson during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE MATX opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.31. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,357.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $838,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $399,631.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,357.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,811 shares of company stock worth $2,902,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

