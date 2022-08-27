Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,031 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.27. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $123.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.