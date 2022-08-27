Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 3,336 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Capri were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after buying an additional 723,007 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Capri by 1,404.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 541,363 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 85.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,598,000 after purchasing an additional 364,687 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $22,719,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $17,309,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRI opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

