Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 375 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 107.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3,109.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.55. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

