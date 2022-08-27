Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($260.20) target price on adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Performance

adidas stock opened at €151.54 ($154.63) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €167.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €188.32. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($205.11).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.